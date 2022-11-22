Street View: What People Are Wearing In Parramatta, Sydney

Welcome to the 15th instalment of Street View, a fortnightly series where we document everyday people's style for outfit inspo purposes.
If Darlinghurst, Newtown, Glebe and Surry Hills are anything to go by, we know that Sydney street style is individual and daring, especially now that everyone has aired out their summer wardrobe for the warmer weather.
In this round of Street View, we headed out to Sydney's west and explored the cultural hub known for its underground art, music and fashion that is Parramatta. Photographer Sim Kaur hit the streets of Sydney's second CBD and discovered that flowy skirts, cargo pants and darker palettes are taking over at the moment as we ease out of La Niña into brighter days ahead.
Peep these 19 local legends and their effortlessly cool fits below.