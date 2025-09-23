London Fashion Week’s Best Street Style Looks Were Preppy, Plaid & Playful
As our feeds are flooded with dazzling Fashion Month footage — including NYFW trends, celebrity front rows, and street style — there’s plenty of inspiration to go around. For the last several days, London Fashion Week has been offering seriously good collections for the spring/summer 2026 season, but our eyes have been on the cobblestone streets. Outside of shows for the likes of Simone Rocha, Erdem, Emilia Wickstead, and Harris Reed, attendees strutted in their own runway-worthy outfits.
While everyone’s individual style shone, some overarching themes and details stood out. From preppy stripes, plaids, tartans, and argyle to peek-a-boo collars, pleated mini skirts, statement crew socks, and chunky loafers, LFW attendees nailed the back-to-school look (that we adults still love). Given the season, many guests also opted for autumnal 'fits in rich monochromatic tones (think: browns and burgundies) and leather bomber jackets, as well as spring-coded trends like fringe skirts and colourful tights.
Scroll on to see our favourite street style looks from London Fashion Week, and get inspired for next year's wardrobe.