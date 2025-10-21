The Best Street Style From Melbourne Fashion Week’s Opening Night
Melbourne’s arguably Australia’s sartorial capital, thanks in part to its mix of high-end boutiques and vintage stores, and, in winter, relatively cooler weather, which means more layering, hats, and scarves, and more chances to pull together creative outfits.
The best way to see all that style on display is at Melbourne Fashion Week. Every year, the fashion week takes over city, attracting some of its most fashionable folks. This year’s Melbourne Fashion Week runs Monday, October 20 to Sunday, October 26, with a program of runway shows, talks, exhibitions, and workshops.
Sydney-based photographer Jessie Jay was on the ground on opening day, capturing the most head-turning street style looks. We saw bold statement tops (looking at your big-shouldered, beaded blouse, Melissa Leong), cream-coloured cowboy hats and, of course, plenty of the world’s two biggest fashion trends right now, sheer and polka dots. Scroll through to see all the Melbourne Fashion Week opening day’s highlights.