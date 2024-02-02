ADVERTISEMENT
The Street Style At Copenhagen Fashion Week Is Full Of Outfit Ideas

Frances Solá-Santiago
Last Updated 2February,2024, 4:24 am
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Winter fashion can be fun. Just ask the crowd at Copenhagen Fashion Week, which just kicked off its autumn/winter 2024 schedule on Monday. While the Scandi set is known for out-of-the-box styling and bold colour combinations, this season, the Danish capital is taking on the mob wife aesthetics, 2010s-ready leopard print accessories, and yes, quiet luxury
Touches of red, one of 2024’s top colour trends, are also on display, varying from ballet flats and sporty jackets to head-to-toe suits. As are bows, the leading accessory for this winter. As Fashion Month — which kicks off in New York in February and ends in Paris in March — nears, take a look at some of the street style trends out of Copenhagen Fashion Week.
