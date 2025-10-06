ADVERTISEMENT
The Best Haircut Trends From Paris Fashion Week Street Style

Rachel Choy
Last Updated 6October,2025, 4:01 am
Photographed by Liana Hardy.
Paris Fashion Week Street Style was off the charts this year, with fashion boundaries pushed left, right and centre. Along with some bold accessories, waves of stylish attendees were seen embracing some gorgeous hairstyles that will send you running straight to the salon.
From inspired colours, headscarves and trends like the butterfly cut, there's plenty to feast your eyes on and bookmark for later. With summer just around the corner, it's a great time to try out a shorter and lighter style. Here are the best haircut trends from Paris Fashion Week for you to take to your hairdresser.
