Characterised by soft, subtle layers that sit just above the shoulders, Bickmore says the Italian bob offers the perfect balance of volume and movement. “It’s effortlessly chic, low maintenance and works beautifully with natural textures, making it an ideal choice for those looking to combine style with ease,” he says. If your hair is on the fine side, Adams suggests asking your stylist for blunt ends to maximise the volume. “Whether styled sleek or with a soft wave, the Italian bob adds a touch of European elegance to any look,” she says.