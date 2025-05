XL = extra long à la Charli xcx . “We’ve been seeing so much long long long hair (hence triple XL), and it’s mostly worn with natural texture,” says Rice, like this cut on digital creator Alyssa. “Achieving this look won’t happen overnight, but as we’ve seen so many times on the catwalk or in editorials, you can opt for a little help from clip-in extensions.” And if your hair is naturally this long? Maintain it well, says Rice: “ Get your hair cut regularly — every six to eight weeks — and invest in conditioning treatments.” Try Davines Nou Nou Hair Mask, $52.95 . “If your hair is [naturally wavy or curly], let it air-dry or diffuse and use a hair wand for extra waves if needed,” adds Rice. Try ghd curve Creative Curl Wand, $290