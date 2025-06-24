I Had My Hair Dyed Mocha Mousse & It Totally Reset My Confidence

For me, Phelps opted for a “reverse” brunette balayage — a hand-painting technique that blended darker hues seamlessly with my lighter strands. Phelps then added caramel-toned pieces to create a multidimensional look. The result was rich yet soft and natural. For those with natural brunette hair, Phelps said that your colourist is likely to add pops of colour. This can be achieved using bleach or a high-lift tint. The latter allows you to lift the natural pigment in your hair by a handful of shades, resulting in lighter pieces. Typically, it’s not as extreme or damaging as bleach. Whether you’re starting with bleached hair like me, or a deep brunette base, the Mocha Mousse trend proves that brown hair is anything but boring.