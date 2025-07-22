Buzz Cuts To Soft Locs: 8 Black Women On Their Breakup Hair Transformations

Unbothered has explored the intimate connections between breakups and hair transformations through the lens of Black womanhood. We hear from Black women about the choices they made after breakups — the drastic cuts, the colour changes, the protective styles — and what those choices meant. Some wanted to shed the version of themselves that was in the relationship. Others wanted to feel seen again. For many, it was simply about starting fresh, and there’s something undeniably Black about turning heartache into a beauty statement you have complete ownership over. Because sometimes, the most revolutionary thing a Black woman can do after heartbreak is decide who she wants to be next.