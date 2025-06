I Tried The “Fluffy Silk Press” & My Natural Hair Is Thriving

A fluffy silk press is achieved by shampooing and conditioning the hair, then going in with a heat protectant, blow drying and lastly, flat ironing the hair. It has all the same elements of a silk press, the only difference is the temperature you use to flat-iron your hair. A fluffy silk press uses less heat than the regular ‘silky’ silk press we all know and love. The only heat tools needed are a blow dryer and a hair straightener with an adjustable heat setting.