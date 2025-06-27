I Tried Shakira’s New Hair Line Isima & It Actually Helped My Itchy Scalp
I'm often terrified of trying new hair products. I have scalp psoriasis, and many formulas leave my skin painfully (and embarrassingly) red, flaky, and itchy. But when I heard Shakira's new haircare line, Isima, included products specifically for parched, sensitive scalps, I decided to step out of my comfort zone and give it a try.
I know what you're thinking, do we need another celebrity beauty line? I thought the same thing. But this one kind of made sense. For years, the Colombian musical icon has been candid about her own hair struggles, from damage due to constant styling and colouring to scalp issues brought on by the intense demands of life in the spotlight. While Shakira may not be a trichologist herself, I was confident she'd collaborate with the right experts to create something that works for the both of us.
The performance-focused brand offers a comprehensive range of products developed to meet the diverse needs of Latina hair, which, of course, includes all colours, textures, and patterns. The line features eight products, including moisturising shampoos and conditioners, exfoliating scalp scrubs and serums, a curl cream playfully named Curls Don't Lie, a deeply reparative peptide hair mask, and a featherlight hair oil that softens without heaviness. At the core of every formula is the brand’s TriModal Method, a proprietary approach grounded in biotrichology that simultaneously supports the scalp, strengthens the inner hair shaft (cortex), and protects the outer layer (cuticle).
"I feel like I have my hair more under control and can wear it more natural and be organic about it. I don't have to be so exposed to hair dryers and curling irons and flat irons. I can just let it be."
"I'm really happy where I am right now with my hair, especially with my products from Isima," Shakira told Refinery29 Somos. "I feel like I have my hair more under control and can wear it more natural and be organic about it. I don't have to be so exposed to hair dryers and curling irons and flat irons. I can just let it be."
Since starting Isima a week ago, I have also just let my hair just be: I've been air drying not using any styling tools. While the line is inclusive of various hair types, many of the formulas cater to those with hair like Shakira's: wavy to curl and often dry or damaged from years of bleaching, dyeing, and heat styling. My hair, by contrast, is straight and virgin, but I still found plenty to love.
I started with Iconic, a densifying scalp serum, applying about four full drops directly to my scalp and massaging it in with a soft-bristled scrubber. Ten minutes later, I shampooed with Reset, a clarifying cleanser, then followed with Suavísima, a rich, hydrating conditioner. Out of the shower, I sealed it all in with All In, a restorative leave-in treatment. The full routine left my hair feeling clarified and refreshed and, best of all, never greasy or weighed down.
If I had one complaint about the products I used, it's the scent. While the line is marketed as having a soft, floral fragrance, it smelled more like your high school boyfriend's drugstore cologne to me. It's not offensive enough to stop me from using the products, but it's definitely not the signature scent I'd ideally like to carry in my hair all day.
"Isima meets people’s complex hair needs. It's about innovation, freedom, and science."
But what's most important is that "Isima meets people’s complex hair needs," as Shakira says. "It's about innovation, freedom, and science."
It's also for the girls who want to give the most without doing the most. The name Isima is inspired by the Spanish word "ísima," a suffix used to emphasise the elevated, the best, and the most. It captures Shakira's vision of creating products that don’t just work, but also elevate hair to its softest, healthiest, and fullest state. Rooted in both Latin American language and culture, the name also reflects the brand’s commitment to sourcing powerful, heritage-rich ingredients from across the region, honouring beauty rituals passed down through generations, and reimagining them through modern science.
The Somos team was among the first to try Isima. Each of us has different hair types and hair concerns. Here's what we can say about the products.
Think of this as your hair's reset button. Designed to gently lift away buildup from product, oil, and city grime, this shampoo brings your scalp back to balance without leaving your strands dry or stripped. It's a great weekly refresh, especially if you’re layering on styling products or dry shampoo.
This one's a rich, lathering shampoo made for hair that craves moisture. It delivers a nourishing cleanse that leaves strands softer, smoother, and noticeably more manageable.
If your ends feel brittle, this conditioner is a game-changer. Thick and creamy but not heavy, it helps detangle, soften, and bring life back to dull or overworked strands.
Superbomba is the hero of the line. This reparative mask leaves your hair feeling like silk. It's especially great for hair that's been through heat styling, colouring, or just general neglect. Leave it on while you answer emails or binge your latest show. It's worth giving it the extra minutes.
This leave-on scalp treatment is all about supporting fuller, healthier-looking hair. It's lightweight, non-greasy, and easy to apply. Just massage a few drops into your scalp. With continued use, it aims to bring volume and strength from the root up. We haven’t used it long enough to see those kinds of results, but it has definitely cleared build-up on our scalps, so things are off to a good start.
This is a do-it-all leave-in that smooths, softens, detangles, and protects without leaving your hair feeling coated or heavy. It's ideal for busy mornings or low-maintenance styling days, and it helps keep your hair strong and silky, whether you're heat styling or air drying.
This styling cream brings definition, bounce, and hold to textured hair. It's ideal for waves, curls, or coils that need moisture and structure. Whether you're going for soft definition or a more sculpted look, this product gets your curls where you want them.
This is a lightweight, high-shine oil that works just as well for frizz control as it does for adding a silky finish. It smooths ends, adds polish, and gives your hair that glossy, just-styled look, minus the grease. Note: a little goes a long way.
