I Tried Shakira’s New Hair Line Isima & It Actually Helped My Itchy Scalp

It's also for the girls who want to give the most without doing the most. The name Isima is inspired by the Spanish word "ísima," a suffix used to emphasise the elevated, the best, and the most. It captures Shakira's vision of creating products that don’t just work, but also elevate hair to its softest, healthiest, and fullest state. Rooted in both Latin American language and culture, the name also reflects the brand’s commitment to sourcing powerful, heritage-rich ingredients from across the region, honouring beauty rituals passed down through generations, and reimagining them through modern science.