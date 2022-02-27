At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
For those who aren't too keen on booking in for a monthly trim, a mid-length cut might be your best bet. Far from mediocre, the in-between length isn't only much easier to keep sharp — it's also being touted as one of the biggest hair trends for 2022. "Mid-length cuts don't have to feel like a long, grown out bob," says Jordan Jones, stylist and colour technician at Taylor Taylor London. "This year we're being shown that they can be their own style with layers and careful shaping to create volume and movement, or shine and sophistication. If your bob has grown out and your hair has reached that awkward-length stage, or if you've got long locks and fancy a change without going super short, a trendy mid-length style is the cut for you."
On Instagram, London's most sought-after stylists The Hair Bros are also championing medium-length cuts with curtain bangs, invisible layers and natural waves. It seems we've all got the same idea: Google search for mid-length haircuts has risen by 200% recently and countless TikTokers are dedicating entire videos to mid-length haircut transformations.
So which style will suit you best? Ahead, London's best stylists reveal the biggest mid-length haircut trends that everyone can wear.