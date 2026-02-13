The Best Haircut Trends From New York Fashion Week So Far
New York might be painfully cold, but that hasn’t stopped the fashion pack from dressing up and descending on the city’s icy thoroughfares.
From boxy blazers to leather trenches, this season’s street style is a lesson in mastering outfits for freezing conditions — but it’s the haircuts that are really catching our attention.
Butterfly layers, blunt bobs, and grown-out pixies are just a handful of the cuts we’ve spotted so far, and as the week continues, we’re expecting plenty more.
In need of some haircut inspiration? Look no further.
