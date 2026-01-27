13 Pixie Cuts That Will Inspire You To Go Shorter This Year
As we bid farewell to the Year of the Snake and step into a new year full of transformation and possibility, it seems our hair trends are following suit. If 2025 was the year of the bob, then 2026 is the year that the pixie cut reigns supreme.
Some might say that last year’s jaw-grazing cuts were just leading up to this moment—and they’d probably be right. A quick scroll through Instagram makes it evident just how much a meticulously carved pixie crop has stolen the spotlight, sported by celebrities including Teyana Taylor and influencers alike. And with summer temperatures soaring from coast to coast, there’s never been a better time to indulge in the sweat-proof look.
Speaking to New York-based hairstylist and pixie cut enthusiast David Boardman, a few key factors are driving the pixie's renaissance in 2026: “It’s all about individuality and boldness,” Boardman tells R29. “It’s a style that blends softness and ease, allowing you to play with volume and texture.”
Boardman says that you can “slim” it down for a sleek, tapered look or add fullness for a more dynamic shape. “Ultimately, the pixie cut accentuates your best features and brings out your personality in the most authentic way,” he says.
Spoilt for choice? We’ve done the hard work for you. Our edit of the best pixie cuts is all the inspiration you need to show your stylist.
The ’90s Pixie
Sydney-based multi-hyphenate Sarah Ellen channels her inner '90s supermodel with a grungy, tousled look featuring asymmetrical micro bangs and choppy feathering.
The Soft Pixie
Hairstylist Rachel Tsang proves that the pixie cut is something of a delicate art form. Here, the layers are blended so seamlessly that it gives the overall look a softer feel.
The French Pixie
Viju Salon has worked with this client’s natural waves to create a softly textured pixie cut that enhances, rather than hides, them.
The Shixie
This cut sits in a cozy space between a pixie and a shag. While it’s shorter at the back and sides, hairstylist Justė Sidabraitė has left plenty of length on top so the curls can be scrunched and mussed up using a texturising product for added volume.
The Finger Wave Pixie
London-based pixie specialist Paula Cummings has absolutely nailed this tapered cut with finger waves. She leaves more length on top for defined curls.
The Micro Bang Pixie
Symone Holliday proves that curls and pixie cuts are a match made in heaven. We especially love how the longer curls fall forward, creating the illusion of micro bangs.
The Sculpted Pixie
The way hairstylist David Boardman has cut this pixie makes the model’s hair look sculpted, almost as if it’s been carved. It’s all in the subtle short layers, the face-framing pieces, and the softer, longer sides.
The Tinker Bell Pixie
There’s something whimsical — almost Tinker Bell-esque — about this pixie cut by the team at Everyday Salon. We think it’s down to the long, sweeping layers that frame the face so beautifully.
The Tucked Pixie
This cut, styled by Emma Jeffrey, highlights the versatility of the pixie style. By shaping the front pieces to frame the face, the pixie cut is long enough to slick back into a side part and tuck behind the ears.
The Choppy Pixie
This choppy, sliced pixie cut by Motohashi is defined by the sharp points and angles that frame the face, but it still looks soft thanks to a texturizing product.
The Punky Pixie
Iris Law’s choppy, wet-look pixie with longer tendrils at the back, finished in bleach blonde, channels ’90s punk vibes.
The Mixie
We’re loving this pixie-and-“mini mullet” combo by hairdresser Jamie Furlan out of Lndn Hair in Melbourne. It's the perfect cut if you're looking to adopt a pixie style without sacrificing length.
The Feathered Pixie
Hairstylist Yama has cut these long layers at different angles, lending this pixie a feathery effect that we can’t take our eyes away from.
This article was originally published on Refinery29 US.
