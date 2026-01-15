12 Elevated Hair Colour Trends To Inspire Your Next Salon Visit In 2026
As you plan meticulously for the year ahead, spare a thought for the colourists of the world, who often have only “blonde” or “brunette” to go on when clients walk through the door.
That’s why they’ve spent the first few days of January dreaming up every shade imaginable to showcase the many nuances of hair tones. (If last year’s cowgirl copper stole your heart, you’re going to fall for 2026’s apricot blonde.)
In other words, great hair colour comes down to knowing exactly what you want. With that in mind, we asked top colourists — from New York to London — to share the hair colour trends they’re confident will rule 2026, and exactly how to ask for them.
Khaki Bronde
Jess Gonzalez, Pravana colour expert and celebrity colourist, predicts that bronde — a mix of blonde and brunette — will evolve, taking inspiration from fashion, specifically the neutrals in our closets, like khaki. “Soft, melted, and cozy is the vibe of khaki bronde,” says Gonzalez — but don’t let the word khaki put you off; it’s nowhere near green. “Using a colour melting technique, khaki bronde is a muted gold with hints of ash,” explains Gonzalez, much like this colour created by Tay Ramirez.
The addition of darker, ashier tones dials down the intensity of the blonde, lending the overall finish a more organic-looking, lived-in effect. “It flatters a wide range of skin tones, and it’s great for clients that want their hair to look natural or natural-ish,” says Gonzalez. She suggests asking for a “seamless lift and a colour melt” over the top.
Carnelian Orange
Christel Barron-Hough, founder of STIL Salon in London’s Chelsea, says that carnelian orange is bursting with creativity, vitality, and courage — exactly what’s needed as we head into 2026. “This look glows with warm, mood-boosting orange tones and vibrant reddish hues, and is all about celebrating individuality and self-expression,” says Barron-Hough.
She adds that it’s a high shine colour and works well on all hair textures. “It’ll bring confidence to anyone ready to make a statement this year.” We love this colour by Madeleine Kay at Socoh Salon.
Multidimensional Brunette
Brunette shades can often appear flat and blocky, but this year it’s all about nuance, encouraging fluidity and dimension. Rita Hazan, celebrity colourist and founder of Rita Hazan Salon, says that multidimensional brunette is like the perfect cup of hot chocolate: “It starts with a deep base and then requires adding swirls of lighter shades of brunette to brighten the look,” says Hazan, like this shade by Fox & Jane Salon. She adds that it’s perfect for the brooding winter months, but equally chic heading into spring and summer.
Soft Apricot Blonde
Last year’s cowgirl copper is entering a new, brighter phase: soft apricot blonde. Sean Michael, owner of Salon Beau, describes this as a “warm blonde with a subtle peach undertone,” occupying a cozy space between copper, strawberry blonde, and golden blonde. “It creates a bright and luminous look without the harsh contrast of icy or very cool blondes, which makes it appealing as more clients shift toward softer, warmer tones this year,” explains Michael.
Happily, he says this shade works well for both natural blondes and brunettes who want a vibrant result that still looks natural and blended. Even better? “It photographs beautifully in natural light, which is contributing to its growing popularity for 2026,” adds Michael. Madeleine Kay gets it so right here.
Lush Truffle
Barron-Hough describes lush truffle as a “sophisticated, expensive-looking shade that’s full of warmth, glowy tones, and indulgent truffle pigments.” She adds, “This trend reflects a shift away from cooler brown hues towards rich brunettes with a slightly warm, red glow.” Think Kelly Gale, Kiera Knightly, and Lana Del Rey — or curly hair specialist Jessenia Robayo here.
Barron-Hough says there isn’t a hair texture that it doesn’t look great on. For multi-textured hair, she suggests asking for a semi-permanent colour. “This will add depth, tone, and lots of hydrating properties,” she says.
Earthy Brunette
This brunette shade takes its cue from nature — specifically taupe-y truffle and glossy coffee beans. “This is all about depth,” says Gonzalez, lending the finished result “rich brunette energy.” Alicia Lartey nails it here. For those with lighter hair or blonde balayage, Gonzalez says that layering an espresso-toned gloss will take you there.
Glass Blonde
Hazan says that striking blonde will be just as popular this year as it was in 2025, but this time, the focus is on dialling up the shine. The key? Investing in an at-home gloss. Blonde requires salon maintenance, says Hazan, but keeping hair super shiny, healthy, and hydrated between visits is easy with the Glaze Supergloss. “This gives your hair a deep hydrating condition and that reflective hair — without disturbing your hair colour,” says Hazan. Her go-to is Sheer Glow, a clear gloss that can be used on all hair colours.
When hair is this blonde, Hazan recommends consistent nourishment in the form of her Weekly Remedy Treatment. “This lightweight two-step treatment penetrates hair cuticles for ultimate deep conditioning, sealing in the nutrition needed to protect the look and appearance of colour,” especially a blonde this bright. Look to Fystina Amira Azouagh — in a wig by Lesley-ann Snobb — for inspiration.
Cashmere Brunette
Cashmere brunette is defined by a handful of very fine wisps of blonde throughout, rather than strong, high-contrast highlights, says Michael. “It reflects light evenly, photographs well, and grows out cleanly, which makes it a good option for people who want a lower-maintenance colour that still has dimension,” he adds.
Michael says it looks especially beautiful on natural brunettes with medium to deeper skin tones. “It’s a strong choice for anyone who wants professional, polished, but healthy-looking colour with longer wear between appointments.” This shade posted to Instagram by Miho Mai is beautiful.
Blanche Blonde
Blanche blonde has “cloud dancer,” Pantone’s colour of the year, to thank for its inception, says Gonzalez. “It’s a bright and ethereal pale blonde,” she explains. But it’s not for the fainthearted or those short on time. “A bold colour like this requires monthly salon visits and treatments,” explains Gonzalez, specifically bonding treatments to counteract the drying effects of bleach. “It's a high-maintenance colour,” adds Gonzalez, “but when done right, it’s so striking.” She recommends asking for a bleach and tone with icy, milky highlights. We love this shade by Bella Björklund.
Barron-Hough also makes a case for blanche blonde and has a feeling that it’s going to be the shade of 2026: “As blanche contains neither warm nor cool hues, it appears bright and ultra-reflective, making it a very fashion-forward look,” she says, adding that it looks especially cool on bobs and shorter cropped styles.
Hyper Pigment Hues
Siobhan Haug, creative director of Haug London Haus and a prominent London hair colour specialist, wants to see more saturated, vibrant hues. Think Chappel Roan’s statement red or Dua Lipa’s cherry cola. To achieve something this rich and intense, Haug suggests asking your chosen pro for a “double-process colour” — essentially a two-step technique that requires lightening the hair first so that it takes the second colour better. “Think of it as a double layer of colour for maximum impact and staying power,” says Haug.
Look to Brittany Minetti and Jessenia Robayo for inspo. Haug also suggests investing in an at-home colour-depositing mask to keep your shade topped up. Our favourites include dpHUE and Moroccanoil.
Aspect Lights
Highlights are getting an upgrade for 2026. At Haug, they’re delicately threaded into a darker base to create the illusion of depth, as though hair has been lightly sun-kissed rather than bleached. The goal? To make the colour look as natural as possible, says Haug. And placement is paramount. Around the face, shoulders, and near the temples, where hair naturally has bounce, allows the highlights to really pop — like this shade by Annabelle Arnold.
Ecru Tones
Ecru is often described as a soft, warm, neutral hue, reminiscent of natural cotton fabric — and Haug predicts it will lighten up upcoming brunette trends, lending a “shimmering, illuminating effect,” like this tone by colour expert and educator Jaye Edwards or this by Jessenia Robayo.
Those with warmer skin tones and dark brown hair might opt for buttercream or beige tones, while cooler skin tones tend to suit ivory, taupe, or mushroom hues.
