A Gloss Saves Me Time & Money On My Hair Routine

With a colour gloss, there are a bunch more benefits. If you gloss over previously colour-treated hair, it will extend the life of the colour. "For example, if you're single-process redhead, a red gloss will cover any of your natural greys or browns or blondes peeking though, so you don't need to book in for another colour appointment for another few weeks," Griscti explains. A colour gloss allows you to play with colour with much lower stakes. "Some people don't want to permanently colour their hair," explains Olsen, "so we can do a combination of glosses and get vibrancy, but you don't feel like your hair is coloured."