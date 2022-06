For a long time, my hair’s porosity wasn’t something I was overly concerned with; I just accepted that my kinky curly hair needed a lot of moisture and care to survive. And it’s safe to say, like a lot of people with textured hair types, when it came to understanding my hair and how to treat it, I pretty much lived and died by the natural hair scale. Knowing whether you have 1a (the straightest) or 4C (the kinkiest) of hair, came with learning about which products, techniques and other tips are designed for your individual texture. Yet, as many have come to learn, the natural hair scale has its flaws, and not all hair types are created equal — two individuals could have 4C hair but two very different hair porosities. Could it be that all along, determining your hair porosity was the key to fully understanding exactly what your individual hair needs?