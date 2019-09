7 Deep Conditioners That Are Like CPR For Natural Hair

Sometimes our hair stresses us out. From 8-hour wash days to puffy twist-outs, we're often pulling out our hair in aggravation (literally, there's a handful of hair in the comb after every rushed detangling session). But did you ever think that maybe you're stressing your hair out, too? Between regular color appointments , the occasional silk press, and three months straight of protective styles , we get the feeling our hair is, well, sick of us.