7 Deep Conditioners That Are Like CPR For Natural Hair

Sometimes our hair stresses us out. From 8-hour wash days to puffy twist-outs, we're often pulling out our hair in aggravation (literally, there's a handful of hair in the comb after every rushed detangling session). But did you ever think that maybe you're stressing your hair out, too? Between regular color appointments, the occasional silk press, and three months straight of protective styles, we get the feeling our hair is, well, sick of us.
You can patch things up with your curls by giving them some extra love with a deep conditioning treatment. Back in the day, we'd have to sit under the dryer for 30 minutes with a plastic cap on when our hair needed special attention. But now, you can treat your curls in the comfort of your own shower.
There are plenty of hydrating salon-quality treatments (at all price points) that reverse the signs of stress — like dryness and tangles — on your hair. Ahead, we rounded up the ones actually worth adding to your stash.
A good conditioner — at its core — should hydrate your hair, make your curls easy to detangle, and give you definition. This Pantene formula does all three. It's infused with argan oil to revive dry strands and make your hair feel like silk.
Coconut, jojoba, and monoi oils are just a few of the nourishing ingredients in this Eden BodyWorks. Plus this jumbo jar is under $10, meaning you can use as much as you need to get extra slip for detangling.
Give this cult-favorite Aussie mask three minutes, and it'll change your life — seriously. It has jojoba oil, aloe, and sea kelp that'll revive the driest of strands. Most importantly, an 8 oz. bottle will only set you back three bucks — so stock up!
The rosehip oil, almond oil, and B vitamins in this Briogeo conditioner will take your brittle strands and make 'em feel like Beyoncé. Use it weekly to keep your hair strong and shiny.
This mask smells good enough to eat, which is a major selling point since we like to let it soak in for 30 minutes or more. But besides the yummy scent, it does a great job sealing frizzy cuticles and softening natural hair.
There's a reason industry pros consider Kérastase deep treatments as medicine for the hair — the products have a potent blend of oils and proteins that make any texture feel fabulous after just one use. It's so good, you'll reserve this jar for special occasions only, like when your hair needs a heavy dose of moisture after a month of protective styles.
This product is the real miracle worker. Aside from being magic in a bottle for color-treated hair, Olaplex's at-home system is like CPR for curls of all textures. The brand's bond-building treatment (as well as the shampoo and conditioner) restores shine, definition, and bounce to natural curls.
