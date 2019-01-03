8 Drugstore Products I Use For A Flawless At-Home Silk Press

At one point in time, I believed that the best beauty products were the most expensive. I used to save my pennies for the fanciest creams to clear up my acne, and I spent the checks from my part-time retail job on the most expensive foundations, brow pencils, and lipsticks. My logic: If it has a big, fat YSL logo on the tube, it has to be the best... right?
Wrong. Over the years, I've learned that product efficacy isn't synonymous with a hefty price tag, and there are plenty of affordable beauty products out there that work magic — especially in the hair aisle. Since going natural, I've fallen in love with the masks, creams, and tools that give me salon-quality results without compromising the health of my hair, and some of those amazing products can be found at the drugstore.
If you consistently straighten your hair at home — or, just don't trust a salon with your silk press — I broke down every single drugstore product I use to make my strands look (and feel) like a million bucks, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.