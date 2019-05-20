Skip navigation!
Natural Hairstyles
Beauty
Our Editors' Favorite NYC Hair Salons
by
Us
More from Natural Hairstyles
Beauty
7 Diffuser Attachments That'll Upgrade The Way You Dry Your Curls
aimee simeon
May 20, 2019
Beauty
9 Weave Ponytails That Don’t Require A Flat Iron
Khalea Underwood
May 15, 2019
Beauty
13 Regal Ways To Rock Your Locs This Wedding Season
Khalea Underwood
May 7, 2019
Beauty
31 Instagram-Worthy Hairstyles To Try In May
Remember way back in January, when your optimism was at an all-time high. You were actually excited about going to the gym. You were downloading
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
The New Miss Teen USA Was Crowned Wearing Her Natural Curls
As each competitor took her turn in the stylist's chair before the 2019 Miss Teen USA pageant, Kaliegh Garris put the finishing touches on her own curls,
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
What Beyoncé's Natural Hair
Really
Looks Like
When you're one of the most idolized and talked-about celebrities on earth, people want to know everything about you, from what you eat and drink to your
by
Us
Beauty
26 Protective Styles To Try If You're Transitioning To Natur...
When I decided to transition my hair from relaxed to natural over the course of a year or so, I naively thought I could continue my usual lazy-girl
by
Us
Beauty
Ada Rojas Is Going From Influencer To Entrepreneur With Her Own N...
Ada Rojas thought she had it all when her beauty blog catapulted her to influencer status, but she felt her calling was way bigger than the content that
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
Miss Rizos Is Finally Bringing Her Curly Salon To The U.S.
Carolina Contreras found herself moving from New York City to her home country of the Dominican Republic for self-discovery. During her stay on the
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
11 Prom Hairstyles That Won't Compromise Your Natural Curls
Getting your crush to pull off an extravagant promposal is just half the battle of ending your high-school days with a bang. Planning every little detail
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
11 Different Ways To Rock Jumbo Box Braids This Spring
When it takes hours to do your hair, styling can feel like a full-time job — and just like with our 9-to-5, we deserve a break from our regular hair
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
I Was Bullied For My Box Braids — Now They're My Signature
For some, a lipstick is just a lipstick. But for others, it's a source of strength, creativity, and expression. In our series Power Faces, we'll explore
by
Indira Scott
Beauty
A Look Back At The Biggest Beauty Trends From Coachella 2018
Beyoncé could have brought anyone out as her special guest for her performance at last year's Coachella music festival, but she opted for a reunion of
by
Lexy Lebsack
Beauty
The One Straightening Brush That Actually Works On My Curls
I'm a firm believer in the "try everything at least once" rule. I've gone blonde on a whim (and dyed it back five months later), will slather just about
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
The Difference Between Cornrows, Dutch Braids, & More
"Boxer braids." "Bobby-pin headbands." "Inside-out plaits." Those are just a few of the phrases people have used to describe what are really cornrows,
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
9 Hair-Growth Shampoos That Actually Do Something
When the amount of hair swirling around the shower drain becomes noticeably more robust, panic inevitably follows — which never helps the issue,
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
Everything You Need To Know About Moisturizing Natural Hair
Just about every curl cream, twisting butter, detangling conditioner, and strengthening mask in the natural hair section of the beauty aisle promises one
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
Sony Animation Is Picking Up
Hair Love
After Kickstarter...
Update: When we first reported on Hair Love, an animated short film about a Black father trying to do his daughter's hair, the project's creators had
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
Oribe Is Launching A Line For Natural Hair — & I Tried It First
Scroll through any retailer site where Oribe is sold, and you’ll see a steady stream of four- and five-star reviews. The brand is known for its gorgeous
by
Jessica Cruel
Beauty
Want Longer Natural Hair? 5 Expert-Approved Ways To Maximize Growth
In a perfect world, we'd do the big chop on a Saturday and wake up with coils down to our waist by Tuesday. But the way hair growth (and shrinkage) is set
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
12 Crochet Styles That'll Make Your Mornings Way Easier
We're always in the mood for a head full of big, sexy curls. But 'big hair don't care' vibes can sometimes mean loading up on products, and spending lots
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
How To Get Super-Defined Curls With Only Your Fingers
Whoever said you couldn't achieve defined curls with the snap of a finger never tried the finger-coil method... Okay, maybe you can't snap your fingers
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
Curls & Bangs Are A Match Made In Heaven — Here's Proof
The words "curly bangs" immediately call to mind bad '80s perms and hilarious jazzercise videos. Seriously, we can see Jennifer Beals and her teased
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
Definitive Proof That Solange Is The Beauty Icon We Don't De...
Solange is a lot of things: daughter, mother, wife, singer, artist, actress, director. But on that list should be one more title: beauty icon. With the
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Thandie Newton Shares Her Experience With Hair Discrimination
Getting sent to detention for wearing braids at school. Facing military discharge for wearing locs. Institutional discrimination based on natural
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
Cardi B Just Showed Us Yet Another Way To Wear Rainbow Hair
Believe it or not, but there are plenty of people who are hesitant to dye their hair — the sole reason being that they can't commit to one color. So why
by
Us
Beauty
13 Oscars Hairstyles That Will Go Down In History
Through the bad jokes, hosting drama, and all-around cultural tone-deafness, there's one thing that remains a bright spot in the increasingly-confused
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
The Most Gorgeous Accessories At The Oscars Were In The Hair
While you may have lounged at home in your go-to Sunday sweatpants while watching the 2019 Oscars red carpet, the pressure on the stars walking it to look
by
Rachel Lubitz
Beauty
Gabrielle Union Unveiled Her Shortest Hair Yet — & It Looks
S...
Gabrielle Union isn't scared of taking risks with her hair. Back in 2018, she cut her natural hair into a dramatic, jaw-length bob — all in the name of
by
Rachel Lubitz
Beauty
How To Care For Your Natural Hair Underneath A Wig
Neon-green waves, inches down to the floor, an Afro reaching toward the sky — that’s the magic of wigs. Snatched is a week-long celebration of wigs,
by
aimee simeon
