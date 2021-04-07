A Year Of Doing Our Own Hair In Our Own Homes

As a result, she took matters into her own hands. “I spent the whole of spring and summer doing my own hair. Most of the early days in quarantine was just wash and go’s because my scalp couldn’t take the tension of constant twist outs,” she says, crediting her stylist Julie for teaching her the technique and recommending the right products and YouTube tutorials. Kamara enjoyed styling her own hair, but she’s keen to get back to the salon. “I saved a lot of money, but I’m not an expert and even after years of practice, I tend to cause more split ends when I do my own hair.” While salons have reopened in New York City, Kamara still continues to style her hair at home, but will head back to the salon when it’s time for maintenance and treatments.