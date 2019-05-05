Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
DIY Hairstyles
Beauty
These Are The Best Hair Dryers For Curly Hair
by
aimee simeon
More from DIY Hairstyles
Beauty
9 Graduation Hairstyles So Gorgeous, You'll Want To Forgo The Cap Altogether
Megan Decker
May 5, 2019
Beauty
3 Hairstyle Trends That Will Save You From Haircut Regret This Summer
Megan Decker
Apr 26, 2019
Beauty
16 Dreamy Hairstyles For Brides Rocking Short Hair
Megan Decker
Apr 12, 2019
Beauty
The Hair Accessory L.A.'s Coolest Fashion Girls Are Obsessed...
We're here for hair candy of all kinds. Claw clips? Fun! Scrunchies? We'll take one in every color. Gemstone bobby pins? Stack 'em up. But of all the
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Knockout Prom Hair Inspiration From Hollywood's Youngest A-L...
When it comes to a big fancy event, like prom, it's never too early to start planning your outfit. It's smart to get ahead of the game, so you're not
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
16 Chic & Short Hairstyles To Inspire Your Springtime Chop
Think about the cool-girl short haircut you've always wanted. Maybe it's the polished jaw-length bob you've saved on Instagram, like, a hundred times, or
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
12 Breezy, Romantic Hairstyles That Would Be
Perfect
For...
When you think about how you want to wear your hair for a special occasion like prom, the biggest objective is to avoid the barrel-curled
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Tiny Tweak You Should Make At Your Next Haircut
There's a certain je ne sais quoi signature that makes the style we think of as "French-girl hair" so aspirational: not just one hair length or texture,
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Target Just Dropped A Line Of Coachella-Ready Hair Accessories — ...
If your dream music-festival outfit looks like a flowy tunic dress with suede tassel booties and a faded denim jacket tied loosely around your waist, you
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
3 Breakout Hairstyle Trends You'll Be Wearing This Spring
Imagine you're walking down the street — it's sunny and surprisingly pleasant for a February afternoon — when your eyes land on a girl at the corner
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
17 Stunning (& Simple) Party Hair Looks To Try This Holiday Season
Holiday party season has arrived — and at the worst possible time for your wallet. After last week's routine root touch-up turned into a $200
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Raddest Fall Haircuts Coming Out Of L.A.'s Coolest Salons
It's strange how fast late fall creeps up on us. One day you're enjoying the September breeze, sipping some still seasonally appropriate rosé, and the
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
10 Halloween Costumes Our Beauty Editors Are Wearing This Year
Halloween might belong to kids and candy companies, but it's still the grown-up version of playing dress up. Whether that means going as something spooky,
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Best (& Easiest) Halloween Costumes For
Your
Hair Type
Besides pumpkin spice lattes and new Netflix releases, there’s one other thing that makes fall our favorite season: Halloween. And for many of us, that
by
Kelly Dougher
Beauty
Blake Lively's Beach Wave Trick Has Us Scratching Our Heads
All due respect to Serena van der Woodsen's perfectly quaffed, glossy blonde salon waves, but Blake Lively's lived-in texture makes us want to throw our
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
8 Things People With Long, Healthy Hair Always Do
Waiting for your hair to grow is like watching paint dry, or staring down a pot of pasta water, begging it to boil so you can start dinner. In other
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
"Cold Brew" Hair Is Trending — & Here's
Exactly
Wha...
The clinking of ice cubes in your cold brew is one of the lesser-appreciated sounds of summer. When it's a million degrees out and you feel like a slug,
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Celebrities Are Making The Half-Up Hairstyle Cool For Summer
Back in the day — right around 1993, to be specific — half-up hair was the cool girl look that I'd see on my muses of yore. Everyone from my older
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
Mila Kunis Just Debuted A New Haircut — But Is It Legit?
There are a handful of celebrities who are so loyal to a signature look, that we can hardly picture them without it. Mila Kunis is one of these A-listers.
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
The Lazy Girl's Guide To 3 Easy — & Super Flattering — Holid...
Summer is the season of laid-back hairstyles that need nothing more than a spritz of salt spray and a maybe a quick zhuzh before heading out the door. But
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
The One-Second Styling Trick That Transforms Your Look
Blame it on the gloomy weather or the revolving door of holiday parties, but once winter hits it seems like the urge to do something different with our
by
Brianna Arps
Beauty
One Vlogger Used Mountain Dew To Dye His Hair — But Is It Safe?
In the world of wacky beauty treatments, there are plenty of crazy hair color trends to go around. You've got strands the same hue as Starburst candy and
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Celeb Hair Trend You Can Easily Recreate
If you happen to be in New York City this week, you already know that summer is here — and it's not playing around. (Read: Yesterday was 94 degrees and
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
L.A.'s Coolest New Hair Mask Makes Temporary Blorange Color ...
Like any rainbow hair color, going full pastel usually takes a team of pros — and for good reason. Let's just say a lot can go wrong when you're DIY-ing
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Zoe Saldana's Best-Kept Beauty Secret Is Hiding On Your Bar ...
Beachside bars love rum for the same reason we steal packets of hot sauce from chain restaurants: It's a cheap way to spice things up. But if you think
by
Kelsey Castañon
Beauty
This Video Of A Man Helping His Wife With Her Hair Is Too Cute
It’s always nice to have someone on your side who’s ready and willing to help you through life’s many difficulties. That’s why it’s so crucial
by
Rachel Krause
Beauty
How To Look Artfully Disheveled — Not Sloppy
In a season where #wokeuplikethis, no-makeup makeup looks have reached cool-girl status, the infamous balance between looking good and looking like you're
by
Gabrielle Korn
Hair
Ponytail Upgrade: 5 DIYs You Need To Try
We could put our hair in a ponytail while sleepwalking backward. But, just because it's the easiest way to get our hair out of our face doesn't mean it
by
Gabrielle Korn
Hair
Air-Drying For Every Hair Type — You May Never Go Back To Your Bl...
Imagine if you could throw some product in your freshly washed hair, toss it up into a bun, walk out the door, and later take it down to reveal the best
by
Phillip Picardi
Hair
Non-Boring Work Hairstyles That Won't Get You Fired
In a perfect world, a woman's competency at her job would have absolutely zero to do with her grooming habits. A curly fauxhawk and nail art do not make
by
Megan McIntyre
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted