Snap Clips & Party Highlights Are Trending, Thanks To Olivia Rodrigo

Where Gen-Z is concerned, Olivia Rodrigo is the trendsetter. Sure, maybe we're not all wearing stickers on our faces (yet), but after the release of the 'brutal' music video, which has gone rampant-viral, you can expect to see a lot more hair accessories on the youths and probably your For You page, too.
Funnily enough, the flower snap clips and clip-in pink hair extensions will remind you of the ones you begged your mom to buy you at Claire's during trips to the mall in the early 2000s — you can practically smell the Cinnabon.
While Rodrigo's entire music video, directed by Petra Collins, oozes nostalgia, the hair is on another level entirely. There are exactly eight different outfit changes in which Rodrigo's hairstylist, Clayton Hawkins, gives her a different look. There are wigs, braids, berets, space buns, and bandana headbands — but the hero ensemble is the look Rodrigo wears in her 'Fuck you' convertible scene: A half-up double-pigtail situation that looks straight out of a cooler, more angsty version of Clueless.
Snap Clips & Party Highlights
The best part? It's so easy to cop Rodrigo's vibe with a single Amazon or Walmart order. The snap clips are plastic, $6 for 12 (because you know you'll lose at least half in your center console); and you probably forgot how much you loved baby terrycloth hair ties. Though, if want to go more everyday, less dramatic, pair your cherry-colored hair extensions with a straw sun hat.
Space Buns & Bandana Headband
If you're going for a going-out style that gets your hair off your neck, consider the '90s club-kid updo: space buns. Part your hair down the center and fashion two buns, one on either side of your head (sisters, not twins — they can be a little messy). Then add a wide paisley-print headband and stacks of chokers.
Pigtail Braids & Beret
Putting off your fall haircut? Try the trendiest long-hair style of the moment: pigtail braids. Mary-Kate Olsen is wearing them, so is model Lily Aldridge. Now, Rodrigo is bringing the double braids into back-to-school season with a shiny, gel-slicked version, which she accessorizes with a slouchy newsboy cap, a pre-fall hair accessory we didn't know we needed.
