When models Poppy Delevingne and Jessica Hart arrived, arms linked, at a private Levi's brunch on Saturday morning sporting matching double buns, I immediately leaned into my boyfriend's ear and delivered the big news: "Space buns are going to be the hair look this weekend — just watch."
Of course, he looked at me like I was the one from outer space (normal reaction: "What are space buns?"), but I stood by my prediction. Turns out, I was right — and throughout the rest of the weekend it was as if the '90s club kid staple granted you VIP access to the best parties and shows.
But even though they were everywhere, they still held on to some individuality. You could spot people wearing them sleek, curly, straight — and sometimes doused with glitter at the roots. Some pulled up all their hair up into the twists, while others let half of it flow freely.
Of course, the uptick makes perfect sense: This winter Kendall Jenner and the Hadid sisters took to the streets wearing the matching style. Plus, festival fashion changed too, with fewer floaty dresses and more vintage denim, sneakers, athleisure, and baseball caps. It only makes sense, then, that a sportier look (although one that's been around for a long time) would creep back into popularity.
A few of the top renditions we spotted this weekend, ahead.