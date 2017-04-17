It might be too early to call — and we don’t want to jinx anything for weekend two — but Coachella attendees aren’t messing around when it comes to their festival wear. If the first round of street-style to come out of Indio is any indication, we have officially moved on from the fringe-and-flower-crowns trope that, for too long, dominated the “festival style” section at all of our favorite retailers. And to that, we say good riddance.
Where neon crop tops once reigned supreme, bralette tops and swimsuits-as-bodysuits took their place. Floral hair adornments were toppled by dad hats, chokers were covered up by bandanas, and gladiator sandals were pushed aside to make way for branded sneakers. And (thankfully), most celebrities finally seemed to understand that there’s never, ever a good enough reason or justification for cultural appropriation. At long last, there’s a new wave of festival fashion taking over Coachella Valley: Odds are, you’ve already seen Selena Gomez’s delightfully peppy HVN slip dress, bowed down at Rihanna’s ambitious, fresh-off-the-runway Gucci, or maybe scoured the web to scoop up Kendall Jenner’s sold-out statement dad hat. But have you spotted the old school Louis Vuitton logos? And the killer platform shoes? Seriously, Coachella-goers, y'all did that.
If anything, weekend one of Coachella street-style will be one for the books because it brought the whole “festival fashion” concept back down to Earth. No longer does this invoke an image of cheaply made, overly trendy garments you wear once and promptly discard once you return from the desert — rather, it can refer to forward-thinking, out-of-the-box outfit combinations you may not have thought to wear in your everyday life, but probably could (with some adjustments, of course). Peep the outfits that stood out in the crowd, and may it guide all festival dressing moving forward.