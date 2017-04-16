Update: Selena Gomez went and made it Instagram official by sharing a selfie of The Weeknd with his arm draped around her at Coachella.
The pair are hiding behind sunglasses in the pic, while the wind whips Selena's hair back. We can't help but wonder if he's sending some sort of lowkey dispatch with that finger up, like letting us know she's the one? She's his number one? Either way, it's the Coachella selfie you have to see.
Good luck decoding it — there is no caption added.
This story was originally published on April 15, 2017.
'Tis the season for denim cut-offs and photos of flowers in everyone's hair; for scrolling through our Instagram feeds and double-tapping sunsets in the desert. What season is this you ask? Why Coachella, of course. Also known as the event that pretty much kicks off festival season and the event that attracts the most publicity-hungry celebs. While there’s no actual couple crowned king and queen at the popular music fest, each year a couple seems to wiggle its way to the top of our radar.
This year it’s Selena Gomez and The Weeknd. For day one, the two lovebirds descended upon Coachella in laid back getups, both sporting white sneakers. An undoubtedly risqué decision for a music festival in the desert. The best part? The two didn’t shy away from their adoring camera phone-touting fans. Many attendees captured the adorable duo enjoying Travis Scott’s set as well as one another’s company last night.
It seems the two have been getting in some much needed quality time, before the “I Feel It Coming” singer goes back on tour. Gomez has also been busy promoting 13 Reasons Why, a Netflix series that she executive produced.
The Weeknd, né Abel Tesfaye, is also gearing up to begin phase two of his tour, Starboy: Legend Of The Fall, on April 25. However he’s hitting the stage a little sooner than expected. For weeks rumors circulated that he’d be added to the Coachella lineup as a surprise guest and it seems the rumors are true, sort of. He along with P. Diddy, Rae Sremmurd, French Montana, and Wale will take the stage this weekend at Diddy's Revolt House.
“We’re making the announcement that you can follow us live all through #Coachella!! Stay tuned!! @revolttv #PositiveVibesOnly,” Diddy said on Instagram.
While the happy couple aren't posting photos on their own Instagrams, others have been filling their feeds with shots of Gomez and The Weeknd that will make you feel like you're right there with them. Even if you're only watching the Coachella festivities from the comfort of your own home.
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd at #Coachella2017! pic.twitter.com/jTTwqyzZVh— Selena Gomez News (@SelenaHQ) April 15, 2017
[Video]: Selena spotted at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival with The Weeknd. [April 14, 2017] pic.twitter.com/uzZIsCyrJa— Selena Gomez News (@LifeWithSelG) April 15, 2017
