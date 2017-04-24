Here's What Your Favorite Celebrities Are Doing At Coachella

It's that time of year again when your social media feeds fill up with flash tats, flower crowns, and plenty of pensive desert landscapes. Oh, and a slew of pool party floaties, too. (Not that it has to be that way.) It's Coachella, which isn't just a music festival, but a chance for all of our favorite celebrities to let loose in the California desert.
While we doubt that many of them will be sweating it out, what with VIP tents and golf carts at their disposal, they're giving followers a chance to peek at the action in Indio. The performers may be the main draw, but with so much action happening around the festival, like parties, food trucks, and a slew of selfie-ready extras, there's way more to check out. New faces are sure to pop-up at the fest, including Black-ish's Yara Shahidi and Victoria Justice, but they'll be rubbing shoulders with veterans like Vanessa Hudgens, Katy Perry, and Emily Ratajkowski, who are sure to offer up advice for everything from where to chill to how to vamp for the cameras.
See how your favorite celebs are partying it up under the sizzling sun in the slides, ahead.
Correction: An earlier version of this article incorrectly identified TK and Cipriana Quann.