6 Trends To Wear At Coachella If You're Sick Of Flower Crowns & Flash Tats

Before 1999, if you had told us that some of the coolest beauty looks of each year would come courtesy of sweaty, unbathed people hanging out in the desert, we would have laughed in your face. Then Coachella was born.
The California music festival quickly became the place to see and be seen, and still is, but we're calling it: This is the year flower crowns and flash tattoos officially retire. Sure, they're cute, but you can do so much better.
Need help with ideas? We've lined up five trends that are sure to get you snapped by street style photogs — and maybe, if you're lucky, backstage during your favorite artist's set.