Hair Accessories
Beauty
Easy Stylish Ways To Rock Barrettes
by
aimee simeon
More from Hair Accessories
Beauty
Hair Bows Are Back — & Hollywood Can't Get Enough Of The Trend
Us
May 7, 2019
Beauty
9 Graduation Hairstyles So Gorgeous, You'll Want To Forgo The Cap Altogether
Megan Decker
May 5, 2019
Beauty
31 Instagram-Worthy Hairstyles To Try In May
Thatiana Diaz
May 1, 2019
Shopping
27 Barrettes That've Come A Long Way From '90s Butterfl...
If you were a child or teen of the '90s there's a very good chance that at one point in your life you were seen wearing those tiny butterfly hair clips.
by
Austen Tosone
Beauty
16 Dreamy Hairstyles For Brides Rocking Short Hair
If you're planning a summer 2019 wedding — a big event on the coast of Maine, perhaps, or a smaller City Hall reception with your closest friends —
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Hair Accessory L.A.'s Coolest Fashion Girls Are Obsessed...
We're here for hair candy of all kinds. Claw clips? Fun! Scrunchies? We'll take one in every color. Gemstone bobby pins? Stack 'em up. But of all the
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Knockout Prom Hair Inspiration From Hollywood's Youngest A-L...
When it comes to a big fancy event, like prom, it's never too early to start planning your outfit. It's smart to get ahead of the game, so you're not
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
17 Floral Afros That Will Make You Want To Burn Your Flower Crown
Festival season lineups may change every year, but one trend remains the same: flower crowns. You can mock them, but you can't escape them. It doesn't
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
16 Chic & Short Hairstyles To Inspire Your Springtime Chop
Think about the cool-girl short haircut you've always wanted. Maybe it's the polished jaw-length bob you've saved on Instagram, like, a hundred times, or
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
12 Breezy, Romantic Hairstyles That Would Be
Perfect
For...
When you think about how you want to wear your hair for a special occasion like prom, the biggest objective is to avoid the barrel-curled
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Tiny Tweak You Should Make At Your Next Haircut
There's a certain je ne sais quoi signature that makes the style we think of as "French-girl hair" so aspirational: not just one hair length or texture,
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Ariana Grande Kicked Off Her
Sweetener
World Tour In $30...
Ariana Grande kicked off the opening night of her Sweetener world tour with everything fans could've hoped for from the superstar — including a Mac
by
Samantha Sasso
Amazon
This $3 Viral Amazon Accessory Is Crashing Our Instagram Feeds
For those of us who shop professionally, Amazon is a source of delight and discovery, offering up problem-solving products we never knew existed and
by
Emily Ruane
Beauty
Target Just Dropped A Line Of Coachella-Ready Hair Accessories — ...
If your dream music-festival outfit looks like a flowy tunic dress with suede tassel booties and a faded denim jacket tied loosely around your waist, you
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Chanel Just Served Up The Dreamiest Half-Up Bridal Hair
When scrolling through bridal hair looks, it's easy to pin the top contenders into two camps — up or down — and then proceed to agonize over which
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
The Under-$15 Beauty Products Celebrities Actually Wore To The Os...
It's easy to absentmindedly click though an Oscars best-dressed list, watching a steady stream of floor-length gowns and zillion-dollar diamond chokers go
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
13 Oscars Hairstyles That Will Go Down In History
Through the bad jokes, hosting drama, and all-around cultural tone-deafness, there's one thing that remains a bright spot in the increasingly-confused
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
The Most Gorgeous Accessories At The Oscars Were In The Hair
While you may have lounged at home in your go-to Sunday sweatpants while watching the 2019 Oscars red carpet, the pressure on the stars walking it to look
by
Rachel Lubitz
Beauty
Jason Momoa's Beloved Pink Scrunchie Made It To The Oscars R...
It's pretty rare that a male celebrity wears an accessory on a major red carpet that's truly noteworthy — and totally unexpected. But on the 2019 Oscars
by
Rachel Lubitz
Beauty
Ashley Graham Just Made The Ballerina Bun So Much Cooler For The ...
It's rare that the Academy Awards red carpet is exciting from the second it starts, but this year's attendees did us the favor of turning up their beauty
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
3 Breakout Hairstyle Trends You'll Be Wearing This Spring
Imagine you're walking down the street — it's sunny and surprisingly pleasant for a February afternoon — when your eyes land on a girl at the corner
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
15 Romantic Hairstyles For The Biggest Date Night Of The Year
You're getting ready for a big date — be it a blind set-up or your thousandth night out with your fiancé — and the butterflies are all the same.
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Headbands, Pins, & Satin Bows: Hair Accessories Take Over NYFW St...
The concrete, Manhattan sidewalk in the middle of February — which vacillates between a rainstorm and an arctic wind tunnel, depending on the time of
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
13 Hairstyles Our Editors Can't Wait To Try In 2019
So what if you've already cheated on your New Year's resolutions, your formerly Marie Kondo-ed closet is a mess, and your Dry January intentions went down
by
Megan Decker
Fashion
20 Scrunchies To Pull Your Hair Back With
The concept of scrunchies tickles me: repurposed, elastic scraps of fabric that are transformed into a cute little fastener for your updo. They're a
by
Michelle Li
Fashion
10 Things To Buy On Etsy Before They're Gone Forever
I've found myself yelling at my computer a total of three times in my life. The most recent incident? When an item I had been contemplating sold out on
by
Michelle Li
Beauty
The Under-$15 Beauty Products Celebrities Actually Wore To The Go...
When you look at Saoirse Ronan's headshots from last night's Golden Globes red carpet — that silver sequined Gucci gown, styled with earrings dripping
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Most Expensive Accessories At The Golden Globes Were In The Hair
If you thought glitzy hair accessories (sparkly bobby pins, velvet scrunchies, and the like) held the same seasonality as twinkle lights — to be packed
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
14 Chic Beauty Gifts Practically Made For The Last-Minute Shopper
Some people are inherently impossible to shop for — the primo offender being the girl who already has everything. In your life, maybe that's your picky
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
17 Stunning (& Simple) Party Hair Looks To Try This Holiday Season
Holiday party season has arrived — and at the worst possible time for your wallet. After last week's routine root touch-up turned into a $200
by
Megan Decker
