Dear $9 Amazon Satin Scarf, I Will Never Throw You Out

It’s amazing. I’m using it as a head scarf at night because I have naturally curly hair. It keeps my curls defined and beautiful and my wash and go lasts for 5-7 days when I wrap my hair with this scarf. ALL MY NATURAL BABES WILL LOVE THIS!
I purchased this scarf as a gift and now I want some for myself. The feel/texture is amazing. The colors are so true and brilliant. I love the large size AND it comes with a card that show various ways to tie scarves!
I have natural curly type 3c/4a fine hair, so I really wanted this scarf for night time to protect my hair. I also use satin bonnets but, I prefer a scarf. This scarf is everything. It's big enough to wrap around and tie on my head at night and the quality is AMAZING!
I originally bought this scarf for a Halloween costume, after receiving it in the mail the quality is great and the pattern is super cute. I will for sure be wearing this more often!