Women have been giving the idea that straight hair is more beautiful a big fat middle finger, embracing their God-given coils, curls, and kinks. As a result, the natural hair community is thriving. But when it comes to the hair types seen on the street versus the hairstyles we see in media, there's a group of women who remain underrepresented: the type 4 naturals.
When commercials and magazine ads cast a woman with natural hair, there's a clear preference for those with loose ringlets. It's rare to see strands tighter than Tracee Ellis Ross' at the forefront of content for women with natural hair. Even when scrolling through YouTube, the most popular natural hair bloggers seem fit into a mold: shoulder-length ringlets.
But not everyone was born with bouncy, bra-strap length waves, and even the tightest coils deserve attention. Celebrities (like Lupita N'yongo and Viola Davis) have proven that type 4 hair can slay red carpets and magazine covers. And natural hair brands like Mielle Organics and The Mane Choice understand that natural hair comes in many different types, creating products specifically for tighter Afro hair textures. But it's the bloggers with 4C hair on YouTube and Instagram who really make the difference, because they are creating content that type 4 women can actually relate to.
If you have 4C hair and have trouble finding people with hair like yours for inspiration, we rounded up some of our favorites for you to follow, ahead. Get to double tapping.