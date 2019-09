But not everyone was born with bouncy, bra-strap length waves, and even the tightest coils deserve attention. Celebrities (like Lupita N'yongo and Viola Davis) have proven that type 4 hair can slay red carpets and magazine covers . And natural hair brands like Mielle Organics and The Mane Choice understand that natural hair comes in many different types, creating products specifically for tighter Afro hair textures . But it's the bloggers with 4C hair on YouTube and Instagram who really make the difference, because they are creating content that type 4 women can actually relate to.