Curly Hairstyles
Beauty
These Are The Best Hair Dryers For Curly Hair
by
aimee simeon
More from Curly Hairstyles
Beauty
I Chopped Off 10 Inches Of My Hair To Reclaim My Curls
Thatiana Diaz
May 8, 2019
Beauty
Meghan Markle Always Wears These 5 Beauty Trends & No One Has Noticed
Us
May 6, 2019
Beauty
26 Protective Styles To Try If You're Transitioning To Natural Hair
Us
Apr 22, 2019
Beauty
Knockout Prom Hair Inspiration From Hollywood's Youngest A-L...
When it comes to a big fancy event, like prom, it's never too early to start planning your outfit. It's smart to get ahead of the game, so you're not
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
13 Cool & Versatile Spring Haircuts Trending On Instagram
The key to powering through the final stubborn dregs of winter is keeping yourself busy. Whether that's planning a long weekend in a new city or a date
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Tiny Tweak You Should Make At Your Next Haircut
There's a certain je ne sais quoi signature that makes the style we think of as "French-girl hair" so aspirational: not just one hair length or texture,
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
12 Crochet Styles That'll Make Your Mornings Way Easier
We're always in the mood for a head full of big, sexy curls. But 'big hair don't care' vibes can sometimes mean loading up on products, and spending lots
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
How To Get A Curly Perm Without Looking Like Your Mom's #TBT
Before we were obsessed with lobs, lace-front wigs, and rainbow-colored hair, there were perms. Curly perms, to be precise; the dramatically teased,
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
Chanel Just Served Up The Dreamiest Half-Up Bridal Hair
When scrolling through bridal hair looks, it's easy to pin the top contenders into two camps — up or down — and then proceed to agonize over which
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
How To Get Super-Defined Curls With Only Your Fingers
Whoever said you couldn't achieve defined curls with the snap of a finger never tried the finger-coil method... Okay, maybe you can't snap your fingers
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
Curls & Bangs Are A Match Made In Heaven — Here's Proof
The words "curly bangs" immediately call to mind bad '80s perms and hilarious jazzercise videos. Seriously, we can see Jennifer Beals and her teased
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
The Products I Use To Revive My Heat-Damaged Curls
It's been nearly two months since I made the decision to cut my hair and reclaim my curls. After years of weekly blowouts, my hair was looking limp thanks
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
Cardi B Just Showed Us Yet Another Way To Wear Rainbow Hair
Believe it or not, but there are plenty of people who are hesitant to dye their hair — the sole reason being that they can't commit to one color. So why
by
Us
Beauty
Miley Cyrus Wore Her Natural Waves To The Fanciest Party In Holly...
With all due respect to the old Miley Cyrus — naked, platinum blonde, swinging on a wrecking ball — her current look, chill and toned-down, au
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Do Hot Oil Treatments Really Work? Experts Weigh In
When our hair is in a dry, frizzy state of emergency, the only prescription that will work is maximum moisture — fast. That's when we turn to at-home
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
The Cool-Girl Haircut Taking Over The Streets Of NYC
In the words of iconic fashion photographer Bill Cunningham: "The best fashion show is on the street — always has been, always will be." And at Fall
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Ariana Grande Took Down Her Ponytail To Show Off Her Natural Curls
Ariana Grande might not be attending the Grammys after all the performance drama, but her fans are still making sure this night is all about her. Just
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
The Real Star Of
Russian Doll
Is Natasha Lyonne's Hair
Every once in a while, a TV character will come along with hair so good, it practically becomes a star in and of itself. Take Carrie Bradshaw's
by
Rachel Lubitz
Beauty
Kerry Washington Always Does These 5 Things — & No One Has Noticed
We hate to break it to you, but for every example of boundary-breaking red carpet beauty — like Lady Gaga matching her dress to her hair or Lucy
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Highlights On Curly Hair
Curly hair may seem resilient — it bounces back easily from any tug or pull — but in reality, your coils should come with a giant FRAGILE label. Every
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
7 Haircuts That Make The Big Chop
Way
Less Scary
Once upon a time, the big chop was a frightening, stressful notion for women who were thinking about going natural. Being bald doesn't work for everyone,
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
This Hair Treatment Gave My Heat-Damaged Curls New Life
Growing up, my mom had only two priorities when it came to hair products: It must be on sale (if it's BOGO, even better), and it must smell good. I would
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
The Best Shampoos & Conditioners For
Every
Curl Type
No matter the texture of your strands, one thing is certain: healthy hair starts in the shower. That statement is especially true if you have natural
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
3 Ways To Curl Natural Hair With Absolutely No Heat
For those with natural hair, hot tools are like an ex — you broke up for a reason, but every once in a while you get the urge to go back for more. Well,
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
17 Flattering Haircuts To Try This Winter —
Before
Every...
Imagine it's a windy December morning, and you're standing on the sidewalk waiting for the light to turn. The bone-chilling breeze whips across your face,
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Everything You Need To Know Before Booking A Blowout For Natural ...
“Just mess me up!” Words you'll never hear as someone sits in the salon chair for a blowout. But every time I go to a professional to get my 3B curls
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
The Holy-Grail Hair Products Black Beauty Editors
Actually
You can spend your Saturday slouched in a salon chair, fuming because you've spent hours waiting and waiting. Or, you can avoid the hassle altogether and
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
So Your Curls Were Ruined By Heat Damage — Here's How To Get...
One look through my baby pictures always gets the same response: Wow, your hair was so curly. The '90s me had a head full of tight, untouched curls that
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
Find The Right Curling Iron For YOU
Unless you're a seasoned pro in the styling department, we're pretty sure you'd agree that curling irons are one of the most hard-to-master beauty tools.
by
Taylor Bryant
Beauty
31 Picture-Perfect Hairstyles To Try In December
We're suffering from decision fatigue. Each day starts with the pressure of choosing an outfit (slacks or LBD). Then, we have to make tough choices like
by
Thatiana Diaz
