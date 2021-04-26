I'm sad that it has taken me this long to accept my Afro hair as a result of years of people telling me it was ugly. But what this year has taught me is that I can't change who I am. Being myself — my true self — is the most beautiful lesson I've ever learned. You'll always want something you can't have; that's part and parcel of being human. But comparison is the thief of joy, and if there's anything I'm moving forward with now, it's joy: today, tomorrow, and forever, thanks to my hair.