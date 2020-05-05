How Quarantine Finally Encouraged Me To Love My Afro

Despite stepping away from relaxers, I only truly started to fall in love with my natural hair around a year and a half ago, while interning at a fashion magazine. I got to test a range of luxurious products that made hair care feel like an indulgence, rather than a nuisance. I also began making regular salon visits to ensure my hair was trimmed, treated, and in optimum health before being braided. However, while I took pride in my growing Afro, it rarely saw the light of day. I wore my hair in a headscarf on the way to appointments, scheduled to ensure I was never without braids for longer than a weekend. I’d grown attached to the convenience of them. But as it became clear that lockdown would extend well beyond my usual eight-week window, I realized I’d have to face the thick mane of hair I’d grown so used to hiding away.