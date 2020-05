How Quarantine Finally Encouraged Me To Love My Afro

Many of these women speak of allowing their hair to "breathe" but also of the chance to learn more. "I was looking forward to actually having some time where I can play with my hair," my friend Natty said. Like me, she relied upon a regimented routine. Now, she’s trialing Dutch braids with extensions and testing out her stock of Treasure Tress products. "I’ve learned new skills. If I don’t have the time to do box braids or I just want something different, I can now achieve that by myself," she says. Student Dami, who has a little more experience braiding and cornrowing her hair between appointments, tells me she’s ordered her first wig, "a very cheap one to teach myself how to style it before I go on to laces."