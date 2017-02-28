When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, refresh, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
Ah, twist-outs. Sometimes they can be a pain to achieve, but after the first few tries, your head full of soft and defined curls is payoff in itself. We've already shown you how to fake a faux-hawk, and how to protect your curls overnight. Now, here's a chance to just let your hair go with the flow, courtesy of a half-back. Watch the video above to see the simple steps in motion.
Advertisement
Step 1: Unravel your twists, lightly combing out the front with an Afro pick.
Step 2: Create a side part, and section off.
Step 3: Beginning on the right side, smooth your hair back and secure it with a bobby pin right above your ear.
Step: Repeat on the left side.
Advertisement