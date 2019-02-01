Skip navigation!
Video Hair Tutorials
Beauty
This Is The Coolest Way To Refresh Brown Hair
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
I Bleached My Virgin Brunette Hair Icy Blonde — & Couldn't Be Happier
Megan Decker
Feb 1, 2019
Dedicated Feature
Amp Up The Volume With This Night-Out-Worthy Natural-Hair Tutorial
R29 Brand Experie...
Aug 7, 2018
Dedicated Feature
Cancel Your Next Blowout Appointment & Try This At-Home Routine Instead
Allie Briggs
Jul 24, 2018
Beauty
3 Women Dish On What Their Hairstyle Means To Them
There's no doubt that your hair tells a story. From color to texture to the height of your ponytail, your style and your flair speak to who you are. For
by
Jen Anderson
Hair
How To Master Beachy Waves — Even When You're Miles From The...
Summer is our unrivaled favorite time of year to finesse our best natural beauty looks. Not only does the season bring about glowy, well-rested skin that
by
Allie Briggs
Hair
Try This Easy Routine To Speed Up Your Flat Twist-Out
Whether you're a certified morning person (lengthy meditation sesh, 'gram-worthy breakfast, and all) or more of a serial snoozer, we all know devoting an
by
Allie Briggs
Beauty
I Loved My Bleached Hair — But Here's What You Should Know
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
I Transformed Myself Into Mindy Kaling — & Here's What I Loo...
Mindy Kaling has come a long way since her days playing the adorably self-deprecating Kelly Kapoor on The Office. In fact, since doors closed at Dunder
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
"Shadow Roots" Are The New It-Girl Color Trend — With A Playful T...
Long gone are the days when 'roots' was a dirty word in the hair world. For celebs going platinum, pink, and everything in-between, having an inch or two
by
Jessica Chou
Beauty
The Lazy Girl's Guide To 3 Easy — & Super Flattering — Holid...
Summer is the season of laid-back hairstyles that need nothing more than a spritz of salt spray and a maybe a quick zhuzh before heading out the door. But
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
This Beauty Fail Will Give You Bad Bangs Flashbacks
Social media is a beautiful thing. Thanks to Instagram, Pinterest, and YouTube, we have no shortage of hair inspiration. Want to try out a new way to
by
Sarah Midkiff
Beauty
One-Minute Updos For When It's Too Hot To Function
At some point this summer — like the morning your air conditioner breaks or when you're ordering your second tequila soda at an overpacked bar —
by
Kayla Isaacs
Beauty
How To Get Cool Girl Waves In 5 Minutes Flat — Without A Curling ...
I'm slightly ashamed to admit that, after years on the beauty beat and watching countless hairstylists give tutorials, I've only just figured out how to
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
One Vlogger Used Mountain Dew To Dye His Hair — But Is It Safe?
In the world of wacky beauty treatments, there are plenty of crazy hair color trends to go around. You've got strands the same hue as Starburst candy and
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
4 Curly Hair Tutorials From Guys With Amazing Hair
If you're newly natural, or just in need of a refresher, YouTube is where it's at. There are plenty of helpful articles and forums floating around, but
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
3 Simple — But SO Pretty — Hairstyles Using Just One Thing
The bobby pin could easily be named the great hair equalizer: It's affordable, works on every hair texture, and most of us already have a few lying
by
Laura Delarato
Beauty
Just Try To Take Your Eyes Off These Videos Of Hair Marbling
Remember tie-dying T-shirts as a kid? You’d spend hours at summer camp using rubber bands to mold your clothes into odd shapes before dunking them into
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Bookmark These Hairstyles For The Hot Days Ahead
Get ready, sun worshippers, because summer is a-coming — and it couldn't be here fast enough. It was a long, rough, and cold winter in New York and if
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
5 Head Wrap Lines Owned By Black Women
My name is Khalea and I have a really big head. (Hi, Khalea.) No, but really — it's huge. Because my noggin looks more like a little planet, I all but
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
The Most Googled Braid Style Of 2016
Would you believe me if I told you that one of the most Googled beauty questions from 2016 didn't involve a lip kit? Or contouring? Or even highlighter?
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
Olivia Wilde Is Making Updos Cool Again
When I was in high school, it was deemed tacky to wear your prom hairstyle after the event. Even if prom fell on a Thursday, the unwritten rule was to
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
Be Your Best Daisy Buchanan With This Retro Finger Wave Tutorial
When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
Yet Another Cool Way To Wear A Head Wrap
When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
How To Copy Bella Hadid's Red Carpet Hair
When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
This Bun Was Made For Your Favorite Athleisure Look
When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
This Slicked-Back Bun Means Business
When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
Upgrade Any Outfit With This Layered Head Wrap
When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
This Photo Of A Rapper Doing His Daughter's Hair Will Give Y...
When it comes to father-daughter stories, we love the ones about beauty fails the most. Whenever a dad outwardly owns his struggles in how to do his
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
This Half-Back Hairstyle Looks
So
Good If You Have Curls
When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
Add A Twist To Your Twist-Out
When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a
by
Khalea Underwood
