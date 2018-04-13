Whether you're a certified morning person (lengthy meditation sesh, 'gram-worthy breakfast, and all) or more of a serial snoozer, we all know devoting an entire hour to our hair routine isn't exactly practical. That said, we'll also be damned if we leave the house looking any less than our absolute best. Which is why this flat twist-out routine is a godsend during the week, especially when done with our trusty Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer. It has the fastest digital motor of any hairdryer, so you can get out the door faster than ever (or enjoy a little extra snooze time). Follow the steps below to master these cool coils before dashing out for work.
Step 1. Divide damp hair into 2-inch sections.
Step 2. Apply an ultra-hydrating moisturizing cream throughout.
Step 3. Create multiple flat twists until you've twisted each section of hair.
Step 4. Using the diffuser attachment on your Dyson Supersonic™, dry your hair on the lowest airflow with medium to high heat, working the diffuser from your ends to your roots. FYI: It accelerates drying while preventing extreme heat damage, for all you ladies with coily hair types.
Step 5. Once dry, undo and separate each twist to unveil gorgeous curls.
Step 6. Last but not least, lay your edges using a small, fine-toothed brush or, you know, a toothbrush.
Just like that, you're ready to bounce (pun intended).
