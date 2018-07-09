Skip navigation!
Headway
Beauty
This '90s Hair Trend Is Back
by
Khalea Underwood
A celebration of hair and the styles we wear to claim our power.
Dedicated Feature
Amp Up The Volume With This Night-Out-Worthy Natural-Hair Tutorial
by
R29 Brand Experiences
Dedicated Feature
Cancel Your Next Blowout Appointment & Try This At-Home Routine Instead
by
Allie Briggs
Beauty
9 New Natural Hair Products To Try This Summer
by
Khalea Underwood
Headway
Dedicated Feature
The Pro Hair-Care Tips We ALL Need In Our Lives
Erika Stalder
Jul 9, 2018
Beauty
3 Women Dish On What Their Hairstyle Means To Them
Jen Anderson
May 24, 2018
Hair
How To Master Beachy Waves — Even When You're Miles From The Shore
Allie Briggs
May 21, 2018
Beauty
How Cool Girls Are Styling Their Hair Cuffs
by
Khalea Underwood
New York
Unique NYC Day Trips To Take With Your Mom This Mother's Day
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Beauty
Going Curly Is Controversial For Indian Women, But I'm Doing It A...
"It’s not necessarily normal to see an Indian-American girl with hair like this in our community."
by
Zarna Surti
Beauty
These 5 Hair Stories Are All Sorts Of Inspiring
Our hair is a very personal thing. For some, our style or texture represents our culture, heritage, and may even have historical significance. While for ot
by
Claire Fontanetta
Relationships
Dating As A Single Mom Isn't All Horror Stories
When people talk about dating as a single mother, they generally speak in can'ts, won'ts, and don'ts. You can't tell someone you have k
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Beauty
The Fragrances That'll Make You The Favorite Child On Mother’s Day
by
Alix Tunell
Beauty
The Products & Tips Pros Swear By For The Perfect Wash-&-Go
by
Holly Carter
Beauty
The Biggest Celebrity Hair Transformations Of 2018 So Far
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
The Products We Swear By For Laying Our Edges
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
How To Braid Your Own Cornrows — So You Can Skip The Salon This S...
Say goodbye to your stylist.
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
9 Things Women With Great Hair Color Always Do
by
Marci Robin
Beauty
The NYC Spring Haircuts You're About To See
Everywher
by
Rachel Krause
Beauty
Natural Hair is Not Kinky, Nappy, Or Difficult — So Let's Retire ...
Don't call my crown "nappy."
by
Shammara Lawrence
Beauty
Everyone In L.A. Wants This French-Girl Haircut
Jen Atkin approves.
by
Lexy Lebsack
Beauty
Why Shaving My Head Was The Best Decision I've Made
Sharam Diniz is a 27-year-old model born in Angola, Africa who now lives in New York City. She's walked the Victoria's Secret runway, starred in
by
Sharam Diniz
Beauty
We Tried 7 Edge Control Products At Coachella — & We Have Thoughts
Before Beyoncé snatched our edges, we laid them down first.
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
This Is Why Taraji P. Henson's Hair Always Looks So Good
There are some celebrities who have a “signature look” — like J.Lo's glow, Kim Kardashian's contour, or Gwen Stefani's red lip
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
A First-Timer's Guide To All Things Weaves, Wigs, & Hair Extensions
Read this before ordering hair or hitting the salon.
by
Shammara Lawrence
Beauty
Our Favorite Textured Top Knots At Coachella
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
The World's Best Spa Treatments Aren't In A Spa
by
Rachel Krause
Beauty
The Hair Products Pros Are Most Excited About In 2018
by
Deena Campbell
Hair
Try This Easy Routine To Speed Up Your Flat Twist-Out
(Paid Content) Whether you're a certified morning person (lengthy meditation sesh, 'gram-worthy breakfast, and all) or more of a serial snoozer, we all kno
by
Allie Briggs
Beauty
8 Spring Looks That Celebrate The Beauty Of Natural Hair
Natural hair isn't trending... we set the trends.
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
Exactly How These 4 Cool Girls Style Their Wavy Bobs
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Grab Your Hair Gel, Because Pompadours Are Back
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
I Loved My Bleached Hair — But Here's What You Should Know
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beaut
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
I Shaved Off 33 Inches Of Hair — & Finally Feel Like
M
Merine Kilian is a student living in New York. The following story was told to Jessica Chou and edited for length and clarity. I started donating my hair w
by
Merine Kilian
