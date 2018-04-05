Exactly How These 4 Cool Girls Style Their Wavy Bobs

Hair trends come and go, but the bob is much more than a trend: It's a classic. No matter the decade, the color, the texture, or the variation — sci-fi bobs, '90s bobs, grown-out lobs — a shoulder-length cut is never a bad idea. And lately, we've been seeing a lot of air-dry enthusiasts embracing the wavy bob... with good reason. We first spotted the cut on the Louis Vuitton Fall 2018 runway, and on the tousled heads of the chicest French girls soon after that. Now, we're obsessed.
The easy, breezy style can become a full-on look without the use of hot tools, which means no heat damage and practically no effort put into your styling routine. This is where your natural texture thrives.
Because we foresee spending the rest of the spring and summer taking advantage of this low-maintenance vibe, we asked the coolest of the cool girls what they do to boost their waves, bends, curls, and spirals and let 'em fly. Ahead, the wavy bob routines you'll want to copy ASAP...