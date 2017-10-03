Some say that buns are the ultimate power hairstyle. Some crowds prefer a ponytail to get shit done. Others find strength in length. But this year, there's been a massive uptick in women embracing a sleek, short 'do. Enter: the sci-fi bob. It has sharp ends, is angled like none other, and can be easily personalized with any fringe you like.
The style has already swept the West Coast, with the coolest locals embracing this powerful statement — and it's poised to become the next big thing in global hair trends. Plus, some even say it's a nod to feminism. "For years, there was a Victoria's Secret, 'pretty girl' hair thing, but in some ways that is shifting," Jon Reyman, editorial hairstylist and co-owner of Spoke & Weal salon tells us. "Women are having really strong, empowered conversations. I think it's about self-expression. I think there's a punk side to all of this, like a 'fuck you, damn the man' kind of thing, which I like."
Not that this is at all shocking: The current political climate has women looking for empowerment — even with their hair. That same fearless spirit has been reflected in the media, too. Hollywood isn't synonymous with just long, feminine waves anymore. (Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian, and Bella Hadid have all proven that.) But it's not just a stateside thing: Instagram iterations of the cut are popping up all over the globe — because girls really do run the world. Of course, with each new city, the looks are a little different.
We've rounded up some of the most popular sci-fi cuts from around the globe, ahead.