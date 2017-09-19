Fashion month usually births bold style and beauty moments seen on models and attendees — and leaves the rest of us hustling to emulate the new trends. Upside down eyeliner, for example, is a concept that looks great in photos, but unless you're a skilled makeup artist, the look can take some serious practice.
This is exactly why we're always fans of simple, foolproof trends that still feel fresh — and look good on everyone. And with all due respect to the badass bobs that we saw during New York Fashion Week, there's another look that we all already know and love that's popping up across the pond. Enter: The low, imperfect, and loosely swept back ponytail.
Yes, yes, I know: Ponytails aren't new — but this isn't the pony from the past few seasons. In fact, it's this rendition's placement and lack of precision that's making a splash in London town right now. Whether attendees and tastemakers are rocking their naturally curly textures, or leaving their blowdried bangs out, it looks like low ponies are the next boss buns. That is: chic, sleek, and wonderfully practical.
See the coolest takes on the ridiculously easy style, ahead.