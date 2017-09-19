Story from Fashion

This Fall Runway Trend Has Us Flying High

Ray Lowe
It's hard to keep track of the speed at which runway trends swoop by. With the rise of "see-now, buy-now" and street style diminishing their lifespan, it's always fun when a back-of-mind style makes an appearance. Back in February, we saw the explosion of feather-adorned ready-to-wear pieces grace the runways of Miu Miu, Balenciaga, Prada, and more — and now's the time to finally wear them.
Before the idea of ostentatious feathers put you off, there's a little more subtlety this time around. Unlike a costume boa, the marabou feather look is fringe-y and is less of a statement-maker and more of an accessorizer. Whether they're sprouting from hems or bunched into little pom-pom balls, this is the farthest you'll get from an over-the-top, full-feathered coat (unless that's totally your thing, of course). And if it's not, well, here's 12 pieces that'll help give your outfit a little something.