Halter Dresses Are This Summer’s Biggest Comeback Trend

Laura Lajiness Kaupke
Last Updated July 3, 2025, 8:28 PM
We have our linen dresses, our milkmaid dresses, and our playful sardine-girl summer-ready takes to pair with sneakers, sandals, and thong kitten heels. But one of the key summer dress trends this season? The halterneck dress — retro in the best way, with a distinctly feminine feel that’s suddenly everywhere again.

From vacation-ready open backs to sleek tie-necks and sculptural twists, this summer's halters are fresher than ever. They frame the neckline beautifully, show off the shoulders, and add just the right amount of throwback charm (without veering costume-y). Whether you go for a crisp cotton mini or a breezy crochet maxi, the silhouette feels distinctive — a subtle switch-up we love alongside our go-to spaghetti straps, puff sleeves, and scooped tanks.

From voluminous bubble hems to slinky slips, butter yellow to pistachio green, and petite to plus-size options, these halter styles check every summer-dressing box. They’re made for vacation, summer weddings, and every city, weekend, and getaway moment in between.

Shop the edit ahead from reader-favorite brands and retailers like Hill House Home, Anthropologie, Free People, Zara, Nordstrom, and more.
Mini Halterneck Dresses

Shop This
Great for petites and fans of a leg moment alike, halter minis keep things light and playful. From fitted bodices to tiered hems, these sweet styles are ideal for dinner dates, brunch plans, and every steamy sidewalk stroll in between.
Abercrombie & Fitch
Open-back Halter Linen-blend Mini Dress
BUY
$56.00$70.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
MORE TO COME
Yolani Mini Dress
BUY
$75.00
Revolve
Wild Fable
Bubble Mini A-line Dress
BUY
$28.00
Target
AFRM
Bonnie Square-neck Halter Mini Dress
BUY
$98.00
Anthropologie
Wilfred
Whisper Organic Linen Halter Mini Dress
BUY
$118.40$148.00
Aritzia
Free People
Trevi Denim Mini Dress
BUY
$108.00
Free People

Midi Halterneck Dresses

Shop This
A midi halter strikes that just-right balance: slightly elevated, but still easy enough for everyday wear. Look for fluid skirts, subtle cut-outs, and sculpted necklines that move seamlessly from day to night with just a switch-up of accessories.
J.Crew
Halter Mixy Dress
BUY
$102.50$148.00
J.Crew
Staud
Lucca Silk Dress
BUY
$550.00
Staud
Farm Rio
Contrast Detail Center Cutout Linen Blend ...
BUY
$186.00$248.00
Nordstrom
Hill House
The Fleur Midi Dress
BUY
$228.00
Hill House Home
Amanda Uprichard
Valentini Dress
BUY
$277.00
Shopbop
Dôen
Mazarin Dress
BUY
$498.00
Dôen

Maxi Halterneck Dresses

Shop This
A halter maxi brings the drama while keeping things ultra-summery and airy. With open backs and floaty fabrics, these full-length styles are made for beachfront weddings, European getaways, and spur-of-the-moment drinks that linger past golden hour.
Tuckernuck
White Halter Marcie Dress
BUY
$228.00
Tuckernuck
Good American
Denim Corset Halter Dress
BUY
$119.96$149.95
Nordstrom
free-est
Make It Mod Maxi
BUY
$98.00
Free People
Gap
Shirred Bodice Halter Maxi Dress
BUY
$115.00$128.00
Gap
Bardot
Arletha Halter Maxi Dress
BUY
$219.00
Nordstrom
Massimo Dutti Studio
Contrast Long Dress
BUY
$290.00
Massimo Dutti
