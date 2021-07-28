The Best Linen Dresses To Keep You Cool All Summer

When it comes to summer fabrics, linen is a bonafide MVP. The flax-derived material is lightweight, natural, airy, and perfectly suited for muggy weather. Linen actually pulls away from sweaty skin rather than sticking to it — a unicorn fabric when it comes to summer apparel. The cons, of course, are that linen can often be rough to the touch, prone to wrinkles, and expensive.
But, fear not — for this edition of Hype Machine, we found 11 highly-rated linen (or linen-blend) dresses that are actually stylish, affordable, soft, and manageable when it comes to pesky wrinkles. Best of all, these breezy frocks are all recommended by experts in the field — real customers who sweat, live in humid areas, or need to look presentable in triple-digit-pushing temps. Now, it's time to join their ranks and get yourself a linen dress that you, too, will whisk around in all season long.
