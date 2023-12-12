At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
When it comes to summer fabrics, linen is a bonafide MVP. The material is lightweight, natural, airy, and perfectly suited for warm, humid weather. Linen actually pulls away from sweaty skin rather than sticking to it —so it's basically a unicorn fabric when it comes to summer apparel.
Not to mention, the fabric also happens to be a sustainable option, if you're looking to add some eco-conscious wares to your wardrobe this year. Made from flax, linen is biodegradable and requires substantially less water to create, as compared to cotton for example.
In the realm of versatile summer staples, there are few items as revered as linen dresses, and this summer, both designer and contemporary brands have gone all in on the fabric. When it comes to trends, mini shift dresses are certainly having a moment, as are maxi-length strapless styles and practical button-down shirt dresses. Speaking to this year's focus on classic silhouettes, all of-the-moment shapes will easily transcend timeframes, becoming timeless pieces you can keep for seasons to come.
Of course, while investing in 100% linen styles is the preferred option, many of the more affordable iterations come in 50% linen blends, often with viscose. Though this will make the garment slightly less breathable, the blended fabric will be more resistant to wrinkles, which is great if you have any trips planned this year and will be packing your dresses in a suitcase.
Without further ado, keep scrolling for 16 of the best linen dresses around that will make for an easy, breezy summer.