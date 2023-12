At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.When it comes to summer fabrics, linen is a bonafide MVP. The material is lightweight, natural, airy, and perfectly suited for warm, humid weather. Linen actually pulls away from sweaty skin rather than sticking to it —so it's basically a unicorn fabric when it comes to summer apparel