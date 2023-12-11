8 Travel Totes That Will Be The Perfect Addition To Your Next Adventure

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
There are few things as exciting as the idea of an impending vacation. A few days (or weeks, if you're lucky) of R&R can be just what the doctor ordered to help reduce stress and allow you to return home feeling refreshed.
And if you have a flight booked in the near future, you might just be on the lookout for some new travel accessories, including a practical and convenient travel tote.
Many of us have experienced the embarrassment of holding up the boarding queue because we can find our passports in our over-stuffed handbags, or been on the receiving end of an eye-roll from other passengers when we've spent a little too long trying to locate our laptops in the security line.
It's true, that being an efficient traveller is all about having the right equipment, which is where the travel totes below can come in handy.
From Aussie brand July, to heritage travel brand Antler, these bags have all the necessities to help make your next adventure a breeze. From specific laptop pockets, to drink bottle holders and hands-free compartments designed especially for your passport, you'll never be the one to hold up the line again. Keep scrolling for 8 of the best travel totes available now.