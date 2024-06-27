A word to honeyed gold, gleaming bronze and glowing rose gold: the great jewellery trend pendulum has swung once more and its silver’s turn in the spotlight. What with all things Y2K making a comeback, the silver renaissance is hardly surprising.
2024’s silver jewellery is a far cry from the cheap, easily tarnished pieces of our youth. Gone are the mood rings that turn your fingers green, the rhinestone-encrusted pendants and the immediately-bent-out-of-shape hoop earrings. Whatever your jewellery vibe — fine and dainty or bold and chunky; boho glam or gunmetal grunge — these silver jewellery brands are creating pieces that will last a lifetime.
Click through to meet the brands serving up the best silver jewellery on the market.
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.