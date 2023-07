Are You Giving Gold Or Silver Jewellery Vibes? Here’s How To Find Out

Gold vs silver jewellery is a debate we never tire of. What makes us pick between the two precious metals (if you don't just decide to wear both)? It may be personal preference, it could be the cost, or perhaps it stems from a piece of jewellery passed down to you from a relative. If there's one thing we know for sure, it's that everyone’s answer will be different. But what if we told you there was a more scientific (sort of) way to decide? In a bid to end the debate once and for all, we asked jewellery expert Ellis Mhairi Cameron to explain.