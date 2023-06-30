Are You Giving Gold Or Silver Jewellery Vibes? Here’s How To Find Out

If that sounds like the opposite of what you look like, worry not. Cameron has some tricks for getting the best out of silver on warmer skin tones, too. "To make it work, consider selecting silver jewellery with warmer gemstones — think bright orange sapphires, red diamonds or gemstones like amber, citrine or garnet. These warm elements bridge the gap between the cool metal and warm skin tone, creating a strong contrast that brings out the best in both."