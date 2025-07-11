Do Cakes’ TikTok-Famous Nipple Covers Live Up To The Hype?

Sticky Cakes are a nice middle ground between going braless and the aforementioned sticky bras. The design has a small divot in the centre (called a “nip nook”), so you don’t get adhesive anywhere near the delicate nipple area. When compared to Grippy Cakes, these felt more secure. The adhesive was tacky enough to stay in place (even in 32°C summer heat) but wasn’t so sticky that it hurt to remove it at the end of the day. Per the brand, the sticky versions can be worn at least 10 times with proper care and storage, which involves gently rinsing with warm water, air-drying, and storing in the included pouch. I would save this style for my backless summer dresses on the hottest days of the season or an outdoor summer music festival.