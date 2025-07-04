Prime Day Doesn’t Start Until July 8 — But These Deals Are Already Live
Super Sale Alert: Products in this story may be marked down for Prime Day.
The Amazon Prime Day event doesn’t kick off until July 8, but early deals are already rolling in — and some of them are too good to pass on. We’re talking the kinds of finds that make your home/life/entire vibe feel better: an all-in-one cooker to speed up dinner preparation, a robot vacuum that makes cleaning almost enjoyable, and the Dyson Air Wrap, currently on sale. There’s also 40% off Bose Headphones, an emotional support water bottle that's one of Amazon's best sellers, and other exceedingly good under-the-radar buys.
We combed through the chaos and curated this edit, covering fashion, beauty, and home— with deals on things we (and you!) already love, have been eyeing, or can genuinely vouch for.
As for the main event: Prime Day officially runs from July 8 to 14, with a week of member-only deals and new daily drops from big-name brands like Samsung, Kiehl’s, Levi’s, and more.
But for now, these are the early Prime Day deals worth jumping on — and yes, we’ll be updating this list as more go live.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
