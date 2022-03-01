Everything We Know About Afterpay Day 2022

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
If you're looking for an excuse to freshen up your wardrobe with some wardrobe staples that you've had on your wishlist forever, we've got good news for you. The major online and in-store shopping event that is Afterpay Day is right around the corner.
Beginning on March 17, the four-day shopping event will feature huge sales from over 1,000 Australian brands and retailers. Last year, shoppers could save up to 70% on cult brands like Sephora, The Iconic, Dyson, Adore Beauty, David Jones and more.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about Afterpay Day 2022 and how you can make the most out of the best Afterpay Day sales — including shopping our curated edit.
What is Afterpay Day?
Afterpay Day typically rolls around twice a year and is one of the biggest online shopping events in Australia. The most recent one happened in August of 2021, and over 1,000 cult brands and retailers participated.
Last year, the Afterpay Day sales were so good that you could score up to 70% off both online and in-store across every category — fashion, beauty, homewares, tech and more — so here’s hoping that we can expect the same sales again in March this year.
When is Afterpay Day 2022?
Afterpay Day 2022 begins on March 17, 2022, will run until March 20, 2022. That means shoppers (us!) will have four full days to score some serious discounts from some of our favourite Aussie brands and retailers.
The Best Afterpay Day Sales
While we don't have a list of this year's sales just yet, we can only imagine how good it's going to be if last year’s massive Afterpay Day Sales are anything to go by. In 2021, cult brands and retailers like The Iconic, Dyson, Lululemon, Sephora, Lovehoney, The Good Guys and more joined the online shopping event.
How does Afterpay work?
Afterpay is essentially like a virtual lay-by, except you don’t have to wait until you’ve paid in full before you take your new goodies home. The "buy now, pay later" service works by getting shoppers to pay one instalment upfront on the actual day of purchase and then pay the same amount fortnightly over six weeks until they're fully paid off, with four instalments in total.
You don’t pay any interest or fees as long as you make your repayments on time. If you are late on a payment, you’ll incur a $10 fee. However, that fee is capped and doesn’t compound.
Who has Afterpay?
According to Afterpay, around 63,000 small and large businesses offer Afterpay as a payment option these days, so it’s safe to say that most of your favourite major retailers and brands provide the service.
However, if you’re unsure, you can always check the retailer’s payment options via their website or the list of businesses on Afterpay’s store directory.
If you’re looking for a curated edit of the Afterpay Day deals worth shopping on the day, bookmark this page, as we’ll be bringing you a comprehensive list of the best Afterpay Day sales soon.